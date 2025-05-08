2nd suspect connected to Newton County shooting that left victim injured in custody

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The final suspect, who was a person of interest in a Newton County shooting, has been arrested, the sheriff’s office confirms.

On March 4, at 8:25 p.m., Newton County deputies said two suspects ambushed a man at a home off Lakeside Circle. The victim was shot multiple times.

The victim’s age, identity or current condition have not been released.

After reviewing video footage, deputies identified the suspects as 16-year-old Nyshiem Smith and 15-year-old Trevion Campbell. The pair was wanted for questioning in the shooting.

On Thursday, the NCSO said Smith was in custody. Deputies also took Campbell into custody Monday.

The sheriff’s office did not say where the pair was when they were each arrested.

