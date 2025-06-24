2 shot at Big Lots after gun falls out of woman’s purse, accidentally goes off, police say

A gun accidentally went off at a Big Lots store on Monday afternoon, injuring two people.

Covington police said it happened around 1:20 p.m. while a customer was checking out at the store on Hwy 278.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the customer dropped her purse, picked it up and placed it on the counter. When she picked it up again, police said her gun fell out of the purse and went off when it hit the floor.

The woman was shot in the ankle and her relative was hit by a ricochet bullet. Both family members are OK and no one else inside the store was shot.

“The Covington Police Department reminds the public that incidents like this serve as serious reminders of the importance of proper firearm storage and handling particularly when carried in public spaces,” the department said.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group