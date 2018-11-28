ATLANTA - Cases of a mysterious illness that are leaving children paralyzed have nearly doubled in the last month.
A total of 116 cases have been confirmed across the country, including 3 in Georgia.
It’s called acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. The illness starts off like the common cold and then leads to polio-like symptoms, including partial paralysis.
[MORE: CDC information on AFM]
But now doctors are seeing new hope when it comes to restoring mobility. They’re trying out a surgical procedure that move healthy nerves.
We'll explain the surgery and why time is critical, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
RELATED STORIES:
- More AFM cases confirmed; 106 children paralyzed from mysterious illness
- Georgia toddler paralyzed overnight as AFM fears grow nationwide
- 155 cases of polio-like illness now under investigation, CDC says
- 5 children hospitalized with polio-like sudden paralysis in Washington state
- Acute flaccid myelitis: CDC sees rise in cases, seasonal pattern to polio-like illness
- Georgia family warns of rare illness that left 3-year-old partially paralyzed
There is no cure for AFM. The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a task force last week to investigate causes of the disease as well as possible treatments.
Even with the rise in cases, according to the CDC, “less than one to two in a million children in the United States will get AFM every year.”
What CDC Doesn't Know
- Among the people who were diagnosed with AFM since August 2014.
- The cause of most of the AFM cases remains unknown.
- We don’t know what caused the increase in AFM cases starting in 2014.
- We have not yet determined who is at higher risk for developing AFM, or the reasons why they may be at higher risk.
- We do not yet know the long-term effects of AFM. We know that some patients diagnosed with AFM have recovered quickly, and some continue to have paralysis and require ongoing care.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}