0 New state fine arts standards include nod to Georgia film industry

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia's movie industry is opening up new opportunities for Georgia schools.

Channel 2's Linda Stouffer learned how students headed back to school this year can get ready to reach for the stars in new ways.

Stouffer talked to state School Superintendent Richard Woods about the new standards in fine arts and physical education.

The standards in the Georgia fine arts curriculum will get an upgrade this year for the first time in 20 years to include a nod to Georgia's booming film industry. New classes will be on offer for some students in some counties in screenwriting, set design and production.

"(Film) is a multibillion-dollar business here in our state so we want to do what we can to support kids and give them opportunities to follow their dreams in this area," Woods told Stouffer.

Students at all five Fayette County high schools will have the chance to learn how to write movies with the help of Pinewood Studios -- where several Marvel films have shot. The studio worked with the state to develop a script writing class, which students can take for an English class credit.

The new standards will also support duel enrollment classes in set design and production.

"To see kids excited about band, music drama visual arts really just adds something to the educational experience," Woods said.

In addition to new arts standards, the state is implementing new standards for younger grades in physical education.

"We know obesity is something we battle with in our nation and our state giving our kids the proper training so they can be good active adults will only benefit them as they grow up," Woods said.

Other new standards will step up warnings about drug abuse with an emphasis on the narcotic and pain pill crisis affecting Georgia families.

This year, high school students will also be able to earn a seal on their diplomas certifying career readiness.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.