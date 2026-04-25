Police responding to 2 shootings in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb PD is responding to a couple of shootings Saturday night.

A Channel 2 photographer is headed to these scenes.

A police spokesperson said it appears a person had minor injuries at the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle.

A second shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Harvest Drive.

Police are still investigating these scenes. It’s unknown if these two shootings are related.

This is a developing story.

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