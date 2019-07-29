There's a new layer of security at 22 schools in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Summer vacation has come to an end for another school district this morning.
It is time for students in Rockdale County to go back to school. The entire county starts class Monday.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Back 2 School]
Parents can have a little more peace of mind sending their kids back to school this morning.
The county has a brand new security feature that is now installed at all 22 Rockdale County school facilities.
We’ll walk you through the new security feature and how it could keep students safe, in LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[FULL LIST: Metro Atlanta Back 2 School Start Dates 2019]
RELATED BACK 2 SCHOOL STORIES:
- Thousands of school supplies donated during Channel 2's 'Stuff the Bus' event
- Parents, students get first look at brand new, $85M high school
- Back 2 School in July? First school district went back to class already
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}