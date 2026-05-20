New pedestrian bridge, plaza opens at Indian Creek MARTA station

MARTA says its latest addition will help thousands of DeKalb County commuters who have trouble getting around.

A new pedestrian bridge and plaza opened Monday at the Indian Creek Station, the eastern-most stop on the Blue Line.

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MARTA interim general manager Jonathan Hunt says over 3,000 people use the station and they expect that number to grow.

“The addition of this new bridge, which already have pedestrians using it today, means a more accessible station,” Hunt said.

The bridge will give MARTA riders access to the north end of the station on Durham Park Road. The plaza includes new lighting, landscaping, public artwork and a repaved bus loop.

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