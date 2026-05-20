Thousands of Gwinnett County voters say no to Lawrenceville annexation plan

Voters in unincorporated Gwinnett County have rejected a plan to join the city of Lawrenceville.

Tuesday’s election results show that 54% of the 19,000 voters opposed the annexation plan. Lawrenceville would have become the largest city in Gwinnett County had the plan passed.

[LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia primary election 2026]

Channel 2 Action News has been following the annexation discussion since it was first proposed in 2025 and later added to the ballot for Tuesday’s election.

City leaders said bringing the unincorporated neighborhoods would mean better services like police, trash pickup and road repairs.

But some voters were still undecided as they went to the polls on Tuesday. Ginger James said she was worried about what growth is doing to the area.

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“They’re cutting down all the trees. They’re pushing out the wildlife, more traffic. I don’t like it," James told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawrenceville officials have not said if they plan to re-introduce the annexation plan referendum for a future vote.

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