Cobb teen charged after pointing toy rifle during ‘Senior Assassin’ game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular high school game led to the arrest of a teenager in Cobb County, police say.

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On Tuesday, a Cobb County officer on patrol around 5:46 p.m. near Terrell Mill Road and Powers Ferry Road spotted a passenger in a vehicle pointing what appeared to be a rifle toward another car.

Officers quickly stopped both vehicles and detained everyone involved while they investigated the situation.

According to CCPD, officers later determined the people inside the vehicles knew each other and were participating in the popular Senior Assassin game, often played by high school seniors as a water-gun style competition.

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Authorities said the weapon involved was actually a black Orbeez-style toy rifle with a drum magazine that closely resembled a real gun.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. The teen’s identity was not released.

Cobb County police said while they understand games such as Senior Assassin have become popular, the incident serves as a serious warning about games involving realistic-looking weapons in public places.

“Officers responding to these calls, other drivers, or members of the public have no way of knowing whether what they are seeing is real or fake,” police said in a statement. “A game is not worth someone getting seriously injured or killed.”

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