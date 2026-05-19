Tenants say there were no extinguishers, smoke alarms as fire tore through apartment building

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than two dozen people, including infants, are now looking for a new place to stay after a fire left their DeKalb County apartments unlivable.

When firefighters first pulled up to the building at the Uphill Flats Apartments off Glenwood Road, they were told someone may be trapped inside, but went in and searched and confirmed everyone made it out.

April Williams told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that she heard screams of “fire, fire” just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I seen the porch, it was just in flames- that’s all I seen. And a bunch of smoke coming in the apartment,” Williams said.

She said she was getting her son ready for school, grabbed him from the bathtub, and the family was all able to make it to the stairs.

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She thinks the fire started on their balcony or somewhere along the back of the building.

“The thing about it is, we couldn’t find no fire extinguisher. The alarm didn’t go off, and it’s crazy because my baby was in there and I couldn’t do nothing,” Williams said.

But firefighters arrived quickly and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

“Heavy smoke throughout the entire building. Most of the damage was interior, and crews did a good job making a stop on the fire,” Captain Jason Daniels with the DeKalb County Fire Department said.

Another teen who escaped with his baby cousin is grateful.

“All of us got out safe. That’s the best thing about it, man,” he told Gehlbach.

“I just thank God I’m alive, kids alive, nobody got hurt, nobody dead,” Williams said.

A total of four apartments with 25 people are now unlivable.

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