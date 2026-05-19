Ex-Georgia police investigator among 3 arrested in child abuse investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged three people in connection with a child abuse investigation, including a former police investigator.

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The GBI says Chasen Gipson, 18, Wendi Gipson, 54, and William Gipson, 52, all of Carnesville, were arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail following an investigation that began earlier this month.

William Gipson was previously employed as an investigator with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Officials confirmed he was terminated following his arrest.

According to the GBI, the case began on May 11, after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a child abuse investigation. The sheriff’s office says the investigation led to the arrests on Monday.

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Chasen Gipson is charged with attempted creation of child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy, and child molestation.

Wendi Gipson faces charges of second-degree cruelty to children.

William Gipson is charged with tampering with evidence and second-degree cruelty to children.

Investigators say the case remains active and ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Northern Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

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