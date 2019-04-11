New Georgia ethics chief says he will subpoena Abrams campaign records

ATLANTA - The new director of the state ethics commission plans to subpoena bank records from the campaign of 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and groups that raised money to help her in last year’s nationally watched race.
Former Douglas County prosecutor David Emadi, who started his new job Monday, also said his office will soon decide whether to prosecute the campaigns of Atlanta mayoral candidates.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher says this signals a resumption of an investigation that had been sidelined.
