ATLANTA - Court records show what investigators believe were the final hours of a Clayton County boy’s life.
Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj's remains were found on a compound in New Mexico earlier this month with 11 other starving children.
The boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, is among the five adults charged in his death. Prosecutors are now arguing against bond for Siraj Ibn and his partner, Jany Leveille.
The surviving children told investigators about religious rituals performed on Abdul-Ghani, saying the boy would cry with his eyes rolling back into his head as “jinn" and "shayateens," or spirits and demons, were cast out of him, sometimes for up to five hours a day.
The details come from newly filed court documents in Taos County, New Mexico. New evidence includes Leveille's journal, describing Abdul-Ghani's final day on Christmas Eve.
The documents also name Grady Hospital as a terrorist attack target.
