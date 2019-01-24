New drug that claims to kill flu in 24 hours now showing up in local pharmacies

One pill promises to knock out the flu and it is finally showing up in local pharmacies.
The FDA approved Xofluza in October.
It promises relief in as little as two days.
Hear from a local physician about the option, and details of who should not use it, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Xofluza was developed by the Roche Group and Shionogi & Co.
Each year, flu typically kills about 12,000 to 56,000 Americans and up to 650,000 people worldwide.
This year, Georgia has been topping the list for flu activity in the nation.
