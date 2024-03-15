NEW DETAILS: NC mother accused of drowning twin sons, putting them in beds with stuffed animals

MURPHEY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman accused of killing her twin sons drowned them and then tucked them into bed, according to search warrants obtained by WLOS.

Genevieve Springer was arrested in Union County, Georgia on March 2.

Deputies said Springer’s estranged husband arrived to pick up the children at their home on Gooseberry Road for his custodial weekend and found them cold in their beds and surrounded by stuffed animals.

Springer told him she’d drowned them.

When deputies asked Springer if that’s what she’d done, she said,’ Yes,” according to WLOS. She told deputies the boys had been dead for two or three days.

Springer was taken to the hospital, where she was later arrested.

Deputies seized several items from the home including wet towels, a wet pillow, a knife and a burnt note from inside the oven.

Springer has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

