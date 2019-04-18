New census numbers show metro Atlanta is fastest growing area

ATLANTA - You might have seen these shirts saying “we full” around town. New data released shows the city is getting even more full.
In fact, the Atlanta area is seeing faster growth than almost every other major U.S. city.
The new census numbers came out after midnight. And they show that since 2000, the Atlanta metro area has grown faster than cities like Miami, Seattle and even Los Angeles.
The Atlanta metro population is now just short of 6 million people, making it the 9th largest metro area in the country.
It was the 4th fastest growing city from 2017 to 2018, adding 75,000 more people. It’s also the 4th fastest since growing city since 2000, adding 663,000 people since then.
