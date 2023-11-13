New Birth Church opens health facility to expand medical services in South DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New Birth Church in Stonecrest is part of an effort to expand medical and preventative health services in South Dekalb.

They’re opening up a medical clinic to serve those in that area.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with Pastor Jamal Bryant on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Pastor Bryant said new things are going on at New Birth Church in Stonecrest.

“We will be the very first church in the entire state of Georgia to have a full health clinic on our church campus,” said Bryant.

Jamal Bryant said this health facility is needed.

“You know the African American community was inequitably impacted during the Pandemic from pre-existing conditions, so this clinic wants to hit it head-on,” said Bryant.

The center is a multi-specialty medical clinic that will offer primary care, urgent care, and disease prevention, just to name a few of the services.

The center will have multiple exam rooms and staff members on site as well.

Pastor Bryant says this center is not just for New Birth but for the community as well.

“It’s for the entire community targeted to South Dekalb. We’ll be able to do screenings, examinations, and x-rays. You won’t have to go to other places, you can do it right there. A full staff of certified board doctors and nurses. We’ll be open five days a week, Monday-Friday, and Saturday is the only day where an appointment is required,” said Bryant.

And the best part is the services will be affordable.

“We’re going to accept all different forms of insurance as well as Medicaid. Over a million people are without any coverage and so the church wants to stand in that gap,” said Bryant.

In just 90 days, Bryant said they will have mobile healthcare units.

Those units will be able to meet the needs of the people, right where they are.

