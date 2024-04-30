State rep. claims Fulton DA retaliated against her, talks about lawsuit against Fani Willis

ATLANTA — A state representative is suing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office.

She says Willis is keeping inmates in jail too long.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said they haven’t been served with a lawsuit yet, but from what they know about it, they believe the allegations are baseless and they’re confident the lawsuit will be dismissed.

“It’s been over six years and I have been silent about it,” State Rep. Mesha Mainor said.

Mainor told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that during that six years of silence, she tried to resolve these issues behind the scenes and get justice for herself.

She said since that hasn’t worked, she stood inside the Georgia State Capitol and announced her lawsuit against Willis, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington and the Fulton County Ethics Board.

She said her first issue with Willis is keeping inmates who have not been indicted in the Fulton County Jail for too long.

“The Georgia General Assembly set clear guidelines for DA Willis, requiring her to indict individuals in custody within 90 days. Those arrested without bond must have their case presented to the grand jury within the same time frame,” Mainor said.

Mainor said she also has an issue with Willis getting involved in Mainor’s stalking case against an ex.

When Arrington started representing Mainor’s alleged stalker in a criminal case, Mainor said Arrington and Willis had inappropriate conversations about it.

“She never fought for me as a victim and Fulton County resident. She was always in the pocket of the commissioner and retaliated against me after I contacted the Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women,” Mainor said. “During jail calls, Commissioner Arrington and my stalker plotted various actions including manipulating judges, leveraging political influence.”

Arrington said, in a statement, “The lawsuit filed against me by Mesha Mainor is a baseless waste of time and resources – simply the latest in a string of desperate efforts made by this individual in an attempt to extract public funds for personal gain.”

Arrington went on to say that he sees this lawsuit getting dismissed quickly. Willis’ office said the same thing.

Fernandes asked Mainor how she thinks this will affect former President Donald Trump’s case here in Georgia and Mainor said Trump’s case doesn’t matter to her.

