Netflix releases trailer for ‘Quarterback’ season 2 featuring Kirk Cousins

ATLANTA — Netflix released the trailer for “Quarterback” season 2 on Monday. It offers a glimpse at Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ reaction to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Netflix cameras followed Cousins, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throughout the 2024 season.

Cousins signed a four-year deal with the Falcons in 2024. After his struggles toward the end of the season, the team benched Cousins for Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons had drafted Penix Jr. just months earlier in the 2024 NFL Draft. In the trailer released Monday, there’s a quick clip of Cousins expressing his surprise when the Falcons drafted Penix Jr.

“Quarterback” season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 8. Watch the full trailer below.

