Kirk Cousins arrives for start of Falcons mandatory minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has arrived for the start of the mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo is at the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch, where Cousins is working out with the team.

Falcons Head Coach Raheem Morris says everybody is here at Mandatory minicamp except for the excused absence of Morgan Fox.

He confirms Kirk Cousins is here. #Falcons #NFL — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) June 10, 2025

The Falcons signed Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal last year. They benched him later in the season for first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr.

Throughout the offseason, there has been speculation of the Falcons trading Cousins if he waives his no-trade clause.

Despite the rumors, head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear multiple times they plan to move forward with Cousins as their backup quarterback.

