Atlanta

Kirk Cousins arrives for start of Falcons mandatory minicamp

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during an NFL Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has arrived for the start of the mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo is at the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch, where Cousins is working out with the team.

We’ll have more from Falcons minicamp, on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Falcons signed Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal last year. They benched him later in the season for first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr.

Throughout the offseason, there has been speculation of the Falcons trading Cousins if he waives his no-trade clause.

Despite the rumors, head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear multiple times they plan to move forward with Cousins as their backup quarterback.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read