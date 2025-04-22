Report: Atlanta Falcons want teams interested in Kirk Cousins to pay $20 million

Any teams interested in Kirk Cousins may need to be prepared to pay the Atlanta Falcons more than they expected.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons are asking teams interested in trading for Cousins to pick up $20 million of his $37.5 million guaranteed contract.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal last year. They benched him later in the season for first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta front office and coaches have said multiple times that they plan to move forward with Cousins backing up Michael Penix Jr.

“Nothing has changed with Kirk at this point. Our stance is the same as it was at the end of the season with Kirk,” general manager Terry Fontenot said at the NFL Combine in February.

Schefter reports that while the Falcons have not publicly discussed any trades, there have been some private conversations.

So far, no teams have expressed interest in paying the $20 million for Cousins as part of the trade package, according to ESPN.

Things could change though depending on how the NFL Draft shakes out this weekend.

