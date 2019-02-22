Neighbors say trees were mysteriously planted in front yards

ATLANTA - There's a case of mysterious trees in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. Out of nowhere in late January, neighbors said dozens of trees were planted right in their front yards.
“I was confused. I had no idea that they were even being planted,” neighbor Alezandra Turner said.
Many of the trees along Briar Ridge Way were planted directly under power lines, adding insult to injury for the neighbors.
“I was perplexed, stunned and bewildered," neighbor Stephanie Clements said.
What we’re learning about where the trees came from and the danger neighbors fear they pose -- on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
