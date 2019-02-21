  • Toxicology report: Mom found dead at party had 0.23 BAC, marijuana in her system

    By: Mike Petchenik

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - There are new developments in the case of a mother of five who died during an overnight partygaining national interest online.

    On Wednesday, investigators ruled the death of Tamla Horsford was accidental.

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik has now confirmed a toxicology report said Horsford had a blood alcohol level of 0.23 and marijuana in her system at the time of her death.

    Tamla Horsford was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home in November 2018, the morning after she attended an "adult slumber party."

