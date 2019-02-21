FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - There are new developments in the case of a mother of five who died during an overnight party, gaining national interest online.
On Wednesday, investigators ruled the death of Tamla Horsford was accidental.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik has now confirmed a toxicology report said Horsford had a blood alcohol level of 0.23 and marijuana in her system at the time of her death.
BREAKING: Toxicology report says #TamlaHorsford had a blood alcohol level of 0.23, marijuana in her system at time of death. pic.twitter.com/q8Zv7W7zVX— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) February 21, 2019
Tamla Horsford was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home in November 2018, the morning after she attended an "adult slumber party."
