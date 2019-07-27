Neighbors say trash company belongs in garbage over weeks of no pickup

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - People in one Walton County neighborhood believe their trash company belongs in the garbage.
Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon met with several customers who said the company didn’t pick up their trash for weeks at a time and, now, they’re still owed refunds.
“Unprofessional, unethical and unreliable,” is the way one woman talked about the trash company.
The reason the company gave them for their poor service, TONIGHT AT 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Here's how to find out in 1 minute if you're impacted by the Equifax hack
- Couple finds camera hidden in bathroom at popular Buckhead restaurant
- 23-year-old woman shot in South Fulton County
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}