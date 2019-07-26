23-year-old woman shot in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot Friday afternoon in South Fulton County.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to a home on Creel Road around 4:30 p.m.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.
Police are working the scene and trying to find possible witnesses or surveillance video.
