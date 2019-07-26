  • 23-year-old woman shot in South Fulton County

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot Friday afternoon in South Fulton County.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to a home on Creel Road around 4:30 p.m.

    The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

    Police are working the scene and trying to find possible witnesses or surveillance video.

