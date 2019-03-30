Neighbors march to demand officials make busy road safer for pedestrians

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - People took to the streets Saturday to push for changes to a busy street they say is too dangerous to walk or bike on.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was on DeKalb Avenue, where neighbors walked more than a mile toward Decatur during the Walk the Walk march. They wanted to show the city they're serious about an overhaul of the street in the name of safety.
“Hoping we can walk safer:” Trang, Jeffrey and Lucca Wisard live right off DeKalb Ave. The first-time mom is speaking about the dangers of walking, biking & living on DeKalb. pic.twitter.com/fKcXt9tiyF— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) March 30, 2019
Klaus talked to city officials about what happened to the original plans they had to overhaul the thoroughfare.
People are walking on DeKalb Ave as part of @atlantabike’s “Walk the Walk” to advocate for a safer road. pic.twitter.com/GD7tIuL7lB— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) March 30, 2019
The changes that neighbors want the city to make, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
