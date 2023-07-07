Necropsy reveals new details in deadly 10-foot alligator attack on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The results from an alligator’s necropsy revealed new details in a deadly attack on Hilton Head Island.

On Tuesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Spanish Wells community after a call about an alligator attack. When they arrived, officials found an 10-foot alligator guarding a woman’s body near the golf course and lagoon.

The alligator was killed and removed from the area. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources did a necropsy on the reptile to determine if it was the one involved in the attack.

SCDNR biologists also looked into whether the alligator may have been illegally fed, but found no evidence of that.

“The necropsy confirmed this was the alligator involved in the incident and nothing else out of the ordinary was observed during the procedure,” the department said.

The Beaufort County coroner identified the victim as Holly Jenkins, according to WJCL in Savannah.

At this time, deputies believe that Jenkins was walking her dog when the alligator attacked. An autopsy will determine Jenkins’ cause of death.

