69-year-old woman attacked, killed by alligator while walking her dog near Hilton Head lagoon

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina are investigating the death of a woman who was likely attacked by an alligator.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says first responders received a call about a 69-year-old found unresponsive off Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community.

The call that came in around 9:28 a.m. Tuesday reported it was an alligator attack near a lagoon and golf course. When they arrived, officials found an alligator guarding the woman’s body.

Deputies said the gator interrupted their emergency response but was eventually removed safely from the area. The Beaufort County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the woman’s cause of death.

At this time, deputies believe the 69-year-old woman was walking her dog when the alligator attacked.

They are still working to determine the exact time she was taken into the water. Deputies did not release any additional information about the dog.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is not the first deadly alligator attack they have responded to within the past year. An 88-year-old woman died in an attack at a lagoon near her house in August.

