Local

New photos released of teens accused of setting off fireworks inside Georgia Walmart

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Teens set off fireworks Walmart (Lee County Sheriff's office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities released photos Thursday of teens accused of setting off fireworks inside a Walmart.

Lee County Sheriff officials said on Monday at 5:01 p.m., five teens were seen entering a Walmart on Ledo Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the suspects entered the store, officials said they took fireworks from the shelves and lit them inside, causing several thousands of dollars in damages.

A Walmart employee told WALB that a few lit fireworks went airborne in the store.

One customer told WALB that officials had to evacuate the store due to all the smoke.

TRENDING STORIES:

The teens were seen in two different vehicles, which officials believe are an older model tan Toyota Camry and a newer model black Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Happy anniversary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter! Couple marks 77 years together at home in Plains

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read