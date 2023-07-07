New photos released of teens accused of setting off fireworks inside Georgia Walmart

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities released photos Thursday of teens accused of setting off fireworks inside a Walmart.
Lee County Sheriff officials said on Monday at 5:01 p.m., five teens were seen entering a Walmart on Ledo Road.
When the suspects entered the store, officials said they took fireworks from the shelves and lit them inside, causing several thousands of dollars in damages.
A Walmart employee told WALB that a few lit fireworks went airborne in the store.
One customer told WALB that officials had to evacuate the store due to all the smoke.
The teens were seen in two different vehicles, which officials believe are an older model tan Toyota Camry and a newer model black Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
