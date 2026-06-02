Nearly $100K in art, musical instruments stolen from Georgia storage facility

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia investigators say they’ve captured the man believed to have been robbing storage facilities, but not some of the stuff he took.
Police in Chatham County say nearly $100,000 worth of paintings, musical instruments and household items were stolen from a storage facility in September. Most of those items have not been recovered.
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In December, police arrested Hunter Dempsey, 31, and charged him with this incident and several other break-ins.
Among the items that haven’t been recovered are three paintings, each worth nearly $10,000. They include:
- “High Water on the French Broad” by Joseph Cave - $8,100
- “Family” by David Banegas - $9,000
- “October Picante XVIII” by Jonas Gerard - $9,300
Detectives are hopeful that someone can point them to the missing items, including the paintings.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.
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