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Nearly $100K in art, musical instruments stolen from Georgia storage facility

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Nearly $100K in art, musical instruments stolen “High Water on the French Broad” (L), “October Picante XVIII” (top right) and “Family” (bottom right) (Chatham County Police Department)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia investigators say they’ve captured the man believed to have been robbing storage facilities, but not some of the stuff he took.

Police in Chatham County say nearly $100,000 worth of paintings, musical instruments and household items were stolen from a storage facility in September. Most of those items have not been recovered.

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In December, police arrested Hunter Dempsey, 31, and charged him with this incident and several other break-ins.

Among the items that haven’t been recovered are three paintings, each worth nearly $10,000. They include:

  • “High Water on the French Broad” by Joseph Cave - $8,100
  • “Family” by David Banegas - $9,000
  • “October Picante XVIII” by Jonas Gerard - $9,300

Detectives are hopeful that someone can point them to the missing items, including the paintings.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

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