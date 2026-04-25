National Guard drops thousands of gallons on south Georgia wildfires

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As wildfires continue to burn across south Georgia, the Georgia National Guard is ramping up efforts from the air to slow the flames.

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Officials say helicopters dropped nearly 40,000 gallons of water on the fires Thursday alone, with even more expected in the coming days as additional aircraft join the fight.

“It’s a challenging mission, but these guys are well equipped to be able to deliver,” said Georgia National Guard Commanding General Dwayne Wilson.

Among those supporting the effort are Ernest and Brooklyn Hunter, who say their property in Waynesville is now playing an unexpected role in the firefight. Their wedding and event venue, The Hunter Barn, sits in fire-ravaged Brantley County and features a pond now being used by National Guard helicopters to scoop water.

The couple says it’s a blessing to help, especially as the fires have already impacted people close to them.

“We’ve got a lot of family that have lost their homes and a lot of them are still under threat,” Ernest Hunter said.

Video from the Hunters shows massive CH-47 Chinook helicopters dipping into the pond before lifting off to drop water on nearby flames. The Guard is also deploying UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters as part of the response.

“Our guardsmen are trained to fight and win on the battlefield, and they also train to fight fires,” said Colonel Will Cox.

The Georgia National Guard is working alongside the Georgia Forestry Commission and the U.S. Forest Service to target the hardest-hit areas.

For the Hunters and many in the community, the destruction has been difficult to watch.

“We are praying for rain. We’re praying for everybody that’s lost homes and businesses… their whole livelihoods,” Hunter said. “It’s a really hard time around here.”

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