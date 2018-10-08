'Ring the boob': College apologizes for activity names at breast cancer event

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia university said it put out the wrong message when it promoted a fall festival with games some students said had offensive names.
More than 1,000 students, faculty and staff members at Brenau University's Women's College got an email Friday afternoon promoting a fall festival aimed at raising breast cancer and domestic violence awareness.
However, some students said the names of the games were in poor taste.
Names included "Cop a Feel,” "Ring the Boob," and another activity we will not publish online.
“Sometimes, words are trigger words for some people so you have to be careful,” sophomore Bianca Banks said.
