Multiple supsects fire on group of people, injuring 18 year-old, Ga. police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot when multiple suspects opened fire on a group.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Revis Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Eric Colton who had been shot twice in his lower extremities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Colton was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said that multiple unidentified suspects opened fire “indiscriminately’ on Colton, injuring him. Police also said the suspect fired at three other people who with Colton and a fifth person’s apartment was shot into.

Investigators have not released any information on the suspect, but the suspect will face five charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Single mother devastated after her food truck was stolen in Lawrenceville

©2022 Cox Media Group