19-year-old shot at recreation center in Atlanta near basketball court

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

APD said Tuesday night at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at Grady Hospital by private vehicle.

When officers arrived to the hospital, they located a 19-year-old male victim who had been shot.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot at 2405 Fairburn Rd SW which is the location of the Ben Hill Recreation Center.

Police said he was near the basketball courts when he was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle in the parking lot.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police say they are still investigating.

