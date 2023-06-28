Neighbors voice their opinions about battle over Brookhaven annexation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday night, neighbors packed out the Central DeKalb Senior Center for a DeKalb County meeting to voice their opinions about the battle over Brookhaven expanding.

The city is looking to grow, once again, and annex that land in red, part of the North Druid Hills neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. at the Toco Hills shopping center, where some residents were not happy about the annexation,

Some called the Toco Hills shopping center and the entire annexation plan a money grab by the city of Brookhaven.

DeKalb County Commissioner Michelle Long Spears told the crowd that the blue area of the map that focuses on North Druid Hills, Lavista Road, and Briarcliff Road could become Brookhaven when the city council votes.

“This in my opinion has been a rushed process. I think we need to take a breath and really think about this annexation,” said Spears.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said the city didn’t bother to meet about it.

“This in my opinion has been a rushed process. I think we need to take a breath and really think about this annexation,” said Thurmond.

Many felt this was a money grab for the city especially considering the tax dollars from Toco Hills.

“City of Brookhaven is a steamrolling machine. This whole thing is a power play. We call it Crook-haven or Broke-haven,” said Ronnie Mayer, a DeKalb County resident.

Before Tuesday night’s meeting, Channel 2 Action News spoke with a resident who is open to the annexation.

“I live in the area and I have seen the signs. I have thought about tit a little bit but not a lot. But I know that Brookhaven has had success so I’m not against it because we may enjoy the same success that they’ve had,” said George Volkert.

