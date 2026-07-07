Multiple closures scheduled on I-285 in SW Fulton County

The I-285 northbound exit ramp to SR 139/ Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and two right lanes between Cascade Road and SR 139 /Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed this weekend.

Work is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10 and continue to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

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Crews will be milling/grinding the roadway concrete in preparation to repair or replace the concrete slabs through the project area.

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Signs will direct approaching traffic to the detour route:

Traffic will continue on I-285 northbound past SR 139/ Martin Luther King Jr Drive (exit 9) to US 278/ US78 /SR 8/ Hollowell Parkway (exit 12) and return on I-285 southbound to exit at SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr Drive (exit 9).

These closures continue the ongoing I-285 Westside Rebuild concrete slab reconstruction and rehabilitation project currently ongoing along the westside of the I-285 corridor from State Route (SR) 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

GDOT says this $206 million project is one of two projects along the I-285 westside corridor designed to repair and/or replace concrete slabs. It is scheduled for completion in 2028.

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