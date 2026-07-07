FIFA World Cup: Argentina, Egypt meet in Round of 16 in Atlanta today

ATLANTA — It’s FIFA World Cup Match Day again in Atlanta. Tens of thousands of fans will march into Mercedes-Benz Stadium and around downtown Atlanta for today’s Round of 16 match between defending champions Argentina and Egypt.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m., but the pre-game celebrations are expected to begin early as fans march to the stadium. Fans will also flock to Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival and other watch parties around metro Atlanta.

What to expect from security and the crowds around downtown Atlanta, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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FIFA FAN FEST ATLANTA

The FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Tuesday.

General admission and general admission plus tickets are all booked. There are only VIP passes remaining for Wednesday.

Decatur Watch Fest will also open for the first match. Fans do not need a ticket to attend.

ATLANTA STADIUM TICKETS AND GATES

The stadium gates will open three hours before kickoff. FIFA encourages fans to give themselves enough time to get through security and in case any ticket issues come up at the gate.

Here are the Atlanta Stadium entrances that fans can use.

Entrance A: Postell Street, closest to the Vine City Station

Entrance B: Northside Drive

Entrance C: Magnolia Street

Entrance D: Just off Andrew Young International Boulevard and Magnolia Street

Entrance E: Andrew Young International Boulevard

Entrance F: Centennial Olympic Park Drive (Not accessible)

Entrance G: On the other side of the Silver Deck and entrance F (Not accessible)

There are still tickets available on FIFA’s website.

GETTING TO STADIUM OR FAN FEST

All parking passes must be pre-purchased and only people with match tickets can buy them, according to FIFA. You can find what parking is available near Atlanta Stadium here. The parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

Atlanta Stadium will have rideshare areas on Broad Street between Trinity Avenue and Mitchell Street. There will also be accessible pickup and drop-off areas at GWCC Bus Lane C (Entrances B & C) and the Transportation Terminal (Entrance E).

If you’re heading to the match or Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park, you can also take MARTA.

There are two MARTA stations next to the stadium: SEC District (formerly known as CNN Center/GWCC station) and Vine City. Fans can also walk from Peachtree Center or Five Points stations to Fan Fest.

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