11 teenagers, young adults charged for arcade to burglaries in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said a series of burglaries at Urban Air Adventure locations led to the arrests of 11 people, all under the age of 21.

Police said another four juveniles connected to the burglaries were also taken into custody for a total of 15 suspects, accused of using arcade games and damaging property, plus vandalizing the shops.

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Gwinnett Police said there were seven incidents at Urban Air Adventure Park locations under investigation since June 4, connected to a social media trend encouraging teenagers and young adults to break into businesses after hours to play arcade games and damage property.

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While the four juveniles were not identified, police said the following 11 individuals had been placed under arrest:

Amaury Armas Alvarez, 17

Andy Colunga Castillo, 17

John Stringer, 17

Angel Candelaria Garcia, 17

Christian Currin, 17

Fernando Ramirez, 17

Ahil Ibrahim, 17

Kareem Liftawi, 17

Daniel Chelnokov, 18

Ethan Mogilinedi, 18

Adam Ayres, 20

Police announce 11 arrests connected to burglaries at Urban Air Adventure Park locations

Police said all 11 were charged with loitering, prowling, criminal trespass, burglary and other related offenses.

Gwinnett Police reminded the public that social media trends encouraging criminal behavior can lead to serious legal consequences, adding that burglary, criminal trespass, damage to property and other offenses can lead to arrests and prosecution, regardless of if the activities are for entertainment or a social media challenge.

Similar trend-related activity has been reported across the metro Atlanta area recently, such as the Scientology Speedrunning Challenge that led to an arrest in Sandy Springs in May.

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