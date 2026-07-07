Person found shot to death near busy intersection in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.

Right now, there is crime scene tape up blocking off the intersection of Decatur Street and Hilliard Street not far from the King Memorial MARTA station.

This is a breaking news story. The latest from crime scene investigators, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Detectives tell Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that the shooting happened near an apartment complex on Hilliard Street. Officers found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the victim or said what led up to the shooting as the investigation is in the early stages.

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