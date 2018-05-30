  • Mugshot released of Atlanta Hawks player arrested in Oregon

    Updated:

    EUGENE, OREGON - An Atlanta Hawks player is charged with driving under the influence.

    Channel 2 Action News obtained the mugshot overnight of Tyler Dorsey, 22, from our affiliate in Eugene, Oregon.

    Mugshot of Atlanta Hawks player Tyler Dorsey after his arrest in Oregon.
    KEZI

    Police said he had his lights off when they stopped him Saturday.

    What police say they found inside the basketball player's car, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Dorsey played at the University of Oregon.    

    He played in 56 games for the Hawks this year.

    The Atlanta Hawks released a statement overnight, saying:

    “We are aware of the situation involving Tyler Dorsey that occurred this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mugshot released of Atlanta Hawks player arrested in Oregon

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 teens rescued from river in Georgia authorities are 'tired of pulling…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy rain falling across metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grieving daughter pleas for stepfather accused in mother's death to come forward

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family trip turns terrifying when copperhead snake bites 6-year-old boy