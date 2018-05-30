EUGENE, OREGON - An Atlanta Hawks player is charged with driving under the influence.
Channel 2 Action News obtained the mugshot overnight of Tyler Dorsey, 22, from our affiliate in Eugene, Oregon.
Police said he had his lights off when they stopped him Saturday.
What police say they found inside the basketball player's car, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Dorsey played at the University of Oregon.
He played in 56 games for the Hawks this year.
The Atlanta Hawks released a statement overnight, saying:
“We are aware of the situation involving Tyler Dorsey that occurred this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”
