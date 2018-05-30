Report: Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey charged with driving under the influence

EUGENE, Or. - Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey was arrested in Eugene, Ore., last weekend and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to a report by KVAL.com.
KVAL reported that Eugene police allege that Dorsey was driving with his lights off early Saturday morning.
"The vehicle came to a rolling stop, and then rolled forward again before coming to a complete stop," the police report said, according to KVAL. "Upon speaking with Dorsey, the officer suspected impairment. There was an open container of alcohol on the passenger side floorboard. After an investigation, Dorsey was charged with DUII, Driving without Lights, and Open Container."
Dorsey, 22, played at the University of Oregon in Eugene. The Hawks selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft and he played in 56 games (five starts) during his rookie season.
