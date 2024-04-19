Motorcycle crashes into car during police chase on I-75 in Atlanta, GSP says

ATLANTA — A motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving that caused a crash on Interstate 75 in Atlanta.

On Thursday, just before 4:30 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers saw a motorcyclist splitting lanes while traffic was nearly at a standstill on I-75 Northbound near University Street.

Despite the heavy traffic conditions, the motorcyclist continued driving recklessly between vehicles in heavy traffic.

In an effort to catch up with the motorcyclist, Troopers did an emergency traffic stop.

But the motorcyclist drove off and started splitting lanes.

As the pursuit continued on I-75 Northbound, Troopers saw the motorcyclist hit another vehicle after following too closely.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Grady Trauma Center stable upon arrival.

GSP said the driver of the motorcycle has been charged with reckless driving, improper lane change, and following too closely.

Additionally, Troopers said they’re obtaining an additional warrant for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

GSP said no contact was made between the patrol vehicle and the motorcycle during the pursuit.

