Mother abandons child with special needs at LaGrange home, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are searching for a woman who they said abandoned her child at their home.

On Monday, around 5:40 p.m., LaGrange officers were called to a home after a report concerning a child’s welfare. When they arrived, police learned Kathleen Swanton had allegedly confined her special needs child to a bedroom and left the home, abandoning the child for other family members to find.

Investigators said Swanton left the home on Friday, taking her other two children with her, while leaving the child with special needs behind.

Swanton’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Following the investigation, LPD has issued arrest warrants for the following charges:

Cruelty to Children in the First Degree under the Family Violence Act

Abandonment

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Three counts of False Imprisonment

Anyone with information or who knows where Swanton may be is urged to call Det. Hackett at 706-883-2697.

Tipsters can remain anonymous via the Tip411 system by using the mobile app, accessing the online portal, or texting the keyword ‘LAGRANGE’ to 847411.

