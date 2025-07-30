2 players win $1M prizes with Georgia Lottery scratch-offs

ATLANTA — Two Georgia Lottery players won $1 million playing scratch-off games this week.

A player from Axson won $1 million playing the Millionaire Maker scratcher. The ticket was bought at Guthrie’s Food Mart on Old Pearson Highway in Willacoochee.

The player claimed the prize on July 28 and took the cash option of $505,685.

That same day, a player from Decatur claimed a $1 million top prize in the Lucky 7 Multiplier scratch-off game.

They bought the winning ticket at a Chevron station on Covington Highway in Decatur.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games benefit education in Georgia.

