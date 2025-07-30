Roswell firefighters receive unusual rescue call — dog’s paw stuck in tub drain

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department received an unusual rescue call last week — a dog stuck in a bathtub drain.

Crews tried multiple times to free her paw but couldn’t get it free without causing the dog pain.

So they decided to bring in a veterinarian. The dog’s vet referred them to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta.

A vet and two team members came out to the home, assessed the situation, and decided to give the dog some sedation.

Once she was sedated, they were able to gently free the paw without causing any further pain or injury.

The dog was reassessed and returned to her owner.

