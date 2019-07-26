More than a dozen stores accused of selling vaping products to minors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned teens as young as 14 were able to buy vaping products from stores in Cherokee County -- and they weren't asked to show any identification.
With vaping now labeled an epidemic with teens, the Cherokee County marshal and local law enforcement set up an undercover sting.
They sent student volunteers into 87 stores to see if they could buy vaping products.
Officials said out of the 87 stores, 16 of them sold to children, which is about an 18-percent rate.
Like many other metro school systems, Cherokee has seen students collapse and in need of emergency medical care after vaping.
TODAY AT 5: Channel 2's Tom Regan takes you inside several stores at the center of the sting, on Channel 2 Action News.
