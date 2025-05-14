More than 1.2M Igloo coolers recalled due to finger amputation danger

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has expanded a recall for Igloo 90 Qt. rolling coolers due to the danger of crushing or amputating users’ fingertips.

The tow handle of the Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow rolling coolers can pinch customers’ fingertips against the cooler, causing injury or possibly amputation.

About 130,000 additional coolers that were sold in Canada and Mexico are included in the expansion of the recall. More than one million of the coolers that were sold in the United States were previously recalled in February. In total, there are now nearly 1.2 million of the coolers recalled.

You can see the model numbers of the coolers in the recall expansion here and the model numbers of the original recalled coolers that were sold in the US here.

Users should stop using the cooler and immediately contact Igloo for a replacement handle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

You can call Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com for more information.

Since the recall was announced in February, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 where there was a fingertip amputation, bone fracture, or cut.

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites between Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2025 for between $80 and $140.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group