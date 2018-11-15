0 More rain expected to fall this morning but finally comes to an end later

ATLANTA - It's going to be another wet morning for much of metro Atlanta but after days and days of rain, the skies will clear later today. What comes next? Freezing weather.

Much of Georgia is still under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m. where an additional quarter of an inch to half inch of rain could fall.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking the rain throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. She said we will eventually dry out later today.

"The wet weather continues for us this morning as that upper low tracks off to the northeast. It is going to be gradually replaced by an area of high pressure that is going to dry us out," Minton said.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: The watch ends at 7am. Some areas could receive an additional 1/4" to 1'2" of rain which could cause additional flooding in flood prone areas. This is the final wave of rain. The sky will quickly clear this evening. pic.twitter.com/PxdJ5p1cEW — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 15, 2018

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-40s throughout the day.

On Friday, temperatures could drop to freezing for some areas in the morning. A Freeze Watch or Warning has been issued for much of metro Atlanta.

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. The sky will clear quickly this evening which will allow cold air to settle across our area. pic.twitter.com/JdDifvqifs — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 15, 2018

