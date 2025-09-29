Monopoly returns to McDonald’s, with a twist

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Monopoly promotion to the U.S. starting Oct. 6, offering customers a chance to win prizes ranging from free food to a million dollars in cash.

The fast-food giant’s Monopoly promotion, which first debuted in 1987, allows customers to collect game pieces with their purchases for a chance to win various prizes.

This year, the prizes include 1 million American Airlines miles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and $1 million in cash.

The Monopoly promotion was last held in the U.S. in 2014, marking a significant return for the game that has been a favorite among McDonald’s customers.

This time, the game pieces will be scanned into the McDonald’s app for redemption, adding a digital twist to the classic promotion.

With the return of the Monopoly promotion, McDonald’s aims to engage customers with exciting prizes and a modernized gameplay experience through its app.

For more details about how to play, visit the McDonald’s Monopoly website.

