Monopoly returns to McDonald’s, with a twist

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Monopoly promotion to the U.S. starting Oct. 6, offering customers a chance to win prizes ranging from free food to a million dollars in cash.
The fast-food giant’s Monopoly promotion, which first debuted in 1987, allows customers to collect game pieces with their purchases for a chance to win various prizes.
This year, the prizes include 1 million American Airlines miles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and $1 million in cash.
The Monopoly promotion was last held in the U.S. in 2014, marking a significant return for the game that has been a favorite among McDonald’s customers.
This time, the game pieces will be scanned into the McDonald’s app for redemption, adding a digital twist to the classic promotion.
With the return of the Monopoly promotion, McDonald’s aims to engage customers with exciting prizes and a modernized gameplay experience through its app.
For more details about how to play, visit the McDonald’s Monopoly website.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Social Security checks go paperless
- Man arrested while charging Tesla at GA Walmart
- Georgia man $1 million richer after buying $10 scratch-off while traveling for work
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group