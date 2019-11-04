0 Money jar for St. Jude donations stolen from metro Atlanta restaurant

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Surveillance video shows money meant for sick children stolen right off the counter of a Sandy Springs restaurant.

Estefania Hernandez works at El Azteca on Roswell Road, and told Channel 2 Action News she, her co-workers and other restaurant patrons had been raising the money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

"We're collecting it by asking the customers if they can donate anything," she said.

Hernandez estimates the jar had several hundred dollars in it on Oct. 11 when a woman can be seen taking it off the counter, tucking it under her arm and walking out.

"We all feel angry," she said. "There was actually a person that took the money. That's not possible. How can somebody do that?"

Sandy Springs Police said they were trying to identify the woman in the video.

"They looked like they have a decent job and, you know, and it's crazy they are taking kids that have cancer," said Hernandez. "We're trying to help out and they just come take the money."

Hernandez said she'd be happy if the offender returned the money, even if anonymously.

"I really hope they feel bad and even if they come and like throw an envelope with the money under the door, I don't care. Just bring the money back because it doesn't belong to you and you shouldn't be doing that," she said. "Karma is gonna get you. You shouldn't be doing that."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.